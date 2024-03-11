MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Shares Bought by Verity Asset Management Inc.

Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $505,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in MSM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Quent Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 168.8% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 154.8% in the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct in the third quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 57.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MSC Industrial Direct alerts:

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE MSM traded down $2.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $96.28. 124,490 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450,603. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $77.99 and a 1 year high of $105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.52.

MSC Industrial Direct Announces Dividend

MSC Industrial Direct ( NYSE:MSM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.05). MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $954.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $971.31 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 8th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is 56.46%.

Insider Activity at MSC Industrial Direct

In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Mitchell Jacobson sold 24,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.31, for a total transaction of $2,433,194.31. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,683,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $167,219,171.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Erik Gershwind sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.15, for a total value of $1,442,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,417,038 shares in the company, valued at $136,248,203.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 254,503 shares of company stock valued at $24,841,663. Company insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, KeyCorp decreased their price target on MSC Industrial Direct from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MSM

MSC Industrial Direct Company Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MSC Industrial Direct Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MSC Industrial Direct and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.