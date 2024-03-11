Nano-X Imaging (NASDAQ:NNOX) Shares Down 6%

Nano-X Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:NNOX – Get Free Report) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $9.55 and last traded at $9.60. 720,668 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 4,054,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.21.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Nano-X Imaging in a research note on Thursday, February 15th.
Nano-X Imaging Trading Down 6.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nano-X Imaging
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 12.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,202,000 after purchasing an additional 383,774 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 11.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,085,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,810,000 after buying an additional 114,958 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 1.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 686,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,636,000 after buying an additional 8,717 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nano-X Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,975,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nano-X Imaging by 245.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 568,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,168,000 after buying an additional 404,362 shares during the last quarter. 21.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Nano-X Imaging Company Profile
Nano-X Imaging Ltd. develops a commercial-grade tomographic imaging device with a digital X-ray source. The company provides teleradiology services and develops artificial intelligence applications to be used in real-world medical imaging applications. Its X-ray source is based on a digital micro-electro-mechanical systems semiconductor cathode.
