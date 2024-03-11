Nano (XNO) Price Reaches $1.61 on Major Exchanges

Nano (XNO) traded down 0.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. One Nano coin can now be purchased for about $1.61 or 0.00002235 BTC on popular exchanges. Nano has a total market capitalization of $214.59 million and $6.99 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nano has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $72,047.83 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $434.85 or 0.00603559 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.14 or 0.00134826 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $36.83 or 0.00051114 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00007980 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00056257 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $143.48 or 0.00199146 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $112.62 or 0.00156319 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 1st, 2015. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is blog.nano.org. The official website for Nano is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is https://reddit.com/r/nanocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nano’s official Twitter account is @nano and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Nano Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Nano (XNO), previously RaiBlocks, is a decentralized digital currency that addresses inefficiencies in existing cryptocurrencies. It uses a unique block-lattice architecture, enabling immediate transaction processing and scalability. The Nano network offers instant, fee-less transactions with unlimited scalability through an efficient consensus mechanism called Open Representative Voting (ORV). Nano is used for peer-to-peer transactions and is popular in microtransactions due to its instant and fee-less attributes. It was created by Colin LeMahieu in 2015 to address issues of scalability and fees in existing cryptocurrency designs.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nano should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

