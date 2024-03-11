NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NantHealth (NASDAQ:NH – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NantHealth Trading Down 46.6 %

Shares of NH opened at $1.35 on Thursday. NantHealth has a 12 month low of $1.24 and a 12 month high of $9.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.35 and its 200-day moving average is $0.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.40 million, a PE ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Trading of NantHealth

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NH. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of NantHealth during the first quarter worth $25,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in NantHealth in the second quarter valued at $110,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in NantHealth in the first quarter valued at $170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

NantHealth Company Profile

NantHealth, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise solutions that help businesses transform complex data into actionable insights. It is also involved in marketing solutions as a comprehensive integrated solution that includes clinical decision support, payer engagement solutions, data analysis, and network monitoring and management.

