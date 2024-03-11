National Bankshares Cuts Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$37.50

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Free Report) had its price objective cut by National Bankshares from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. CIBC cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$32.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Paramount Resources from C$33.50 to C$33.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$40.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 19th. Cormark cut Paramount Resources from a buy rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from C$40.00 to C$37.50 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lowered their price target on Paramount Resources from C$38.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$34.20.

POU opened at C$26.91 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$26.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.31. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of C$24.59 and a 1 year high of C$33.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Paramount Resources’s dividend payout ratio is 47.32%.

In other news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 30,040 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$28.00, for a total value of C$841,120.00. Company insiders own 45.49% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

