National Bankshares Increases Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN) Price Target to C$82.00

Ag Growth International (TSE:AFN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by National Bankshares from C$75.00 to C$82.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

AFN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$78.00 to C$82.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Ag Growth International from C$83.00 to C$75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$64.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$82.00 to C$85.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Cormark decreased their price target on shares of Ag Growth International from C$84.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$81.44.

Shares of AFN opened at C$62.09 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$56.17 and a 200-day moving average price of C$53.85. Ag Growth International has a fifty-two week low of C$47.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$64.51. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 18.05, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 2.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 285.22, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Ag Growth International’s payout ratio is currently 17.44%.

Ag Growth International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes grain and fertilizer handling equipment, aeration products, and storage bins in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers storage equipment comprising grain and bolted bins, hopper bins, smooth wall bins, temporary storage equipment, unloads and sweeps, water tanks, fuel tanks; and conditioning equipment, such as mixed flow dryers, fans and heaters, aerations, airaugers, aeration floors, vents and exhausters, stirrings, and accessories.

