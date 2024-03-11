National Bankshares Increases Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND) Price Target to C$47.00

Andlauer Healthcare Group (TSE:AND – Free Report) had its price target raised by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday. National Bank Financial reissued a sector perform market weight rating on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$47.50 to C$50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$43.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Andlauer Healthcare Group from C$41.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$50.64.

Shares of TSE:AND opened at C$42.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of C$831.80 million, a PE ratio of 27.55 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$40.22 and its 200-day moving average is C$40.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.24, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.52. Andlauer Healthcare Group has a 52 week low of C$36.76 and a 52 week high of C$53.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Andlauer Healthcare Group’s payout ratio is presently 21.94%.

In other news, Director Ronald Martin Skelton sold 14,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.76, for a total transaction of C$564,621.82. Insiders sold a total of 35,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,416,565 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

