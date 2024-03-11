National Bankshares Raises Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target to C$18.00

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its price objective upped by National Bankshares from C$15.00 to C$18.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$18.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday. CIBC cut shares of Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$21.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Bird Construction from C$16.50 to C$23.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$20.06.

TSE:BDT opened at C$18.49 on Thursday. Bird Construction has a 12 month low of C$8.01 and a 12 month high of C$19.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$12.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65. The company has a market capitalization of C$994.21 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.20.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.0358 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Bird Construction’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

