NEAR Protocol (NEAR) Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $1.28 Billion

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 13.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 11th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded up 55.3% against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $6.73 or 0.00009272 BTC on exchanges. NEAR Protocol has a market cap of $7.02 billion and $1.28 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.54 or 0.00066909 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.25 or 0.00021020 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.81 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000410 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00003741 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00008619 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001494 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000131 BTC.

About NEAR Protocol

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,043,761,976 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,043,761,976 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 6.94685459 USD and is up 13.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 369 active market(s) with $782,093,112.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

