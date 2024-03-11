Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 45.9 %

Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions

In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Wellness Solutions

Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 14,395 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 26,898.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 542,815 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions by 257.6% during the 1st quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 554,376 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 399,362 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors own 14.44% of the company’s stock.

Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.

