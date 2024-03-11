Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions (NASDAQ:NEPT – Free Report) (TSE:NTB) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Stock Down 45.9 %
Shares of Neptune Wellness Solutions stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.55. The company has a market capitalization of $906,000.00, a PE ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.19. Neptune Wellness Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.19 and a 52 week high of $28.00.
Insider Buying and Selling at Neptune Wellness Solutions
In other Neptune Wellness Solutions news, major shareholder Securities Settlement Neptune sold 64,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.44, for a total value of $28,520.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,738,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $764,771.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Neptune Wellness Solutions Company Profile
Neptune Wellness Solutions Inc, a health and wellness products company, specializes in the extraction, purification and formulation of cannabis products, as well as other specialty ingredients, such as MaxSimil, a patented ingredient that enhances the absorption of lipid-based nutraceuticals, and various other marine and seed oils.
