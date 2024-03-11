NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of NetApp in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on NetApp from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on NetApp from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Argus raised NetApp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NetApp from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $97.94.

NetApp Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NTAP opened at $103.26 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.11. NetApp has a 1-year low of $59.73 and a 1-year high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.27.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 109.49% and a net margin of 15.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Analysts forecast that NetApp will post 5.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, April 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 4th. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.45%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In related news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total value of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Elizabeth M. O’callahan sold 871 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $75,141.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,547.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael J. Berry sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.82, for a total value of $643,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 165,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,196,516.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NetApp

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in NetApp by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,639 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 58.7% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 311 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $118,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in NetApp by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,845 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NetApp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 41,209 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,633,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NetApp

(Get Free Report)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

See Also

