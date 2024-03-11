Neutrino USD (USDN) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $7,009.94

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 11th. In the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 3.9% against the dollar. One Neutrino USD token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0503 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market capitalization of $31.38 million and approximately $7,009.94 worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Neutrino USD Token Profile

Neutrino USD’s launch date was November 25th, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 623,814,463 tokens and its circulating supply is 623,814,462 tokens. The official message board for Neutrino USD is medium.com/neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Dollar neutrino (USDN) is a crypto-collateralized token pegged to the US dollar. The first stablecoin protocol which gives holders the ability to stake with rewards generated by the Waves Platform’s economy. This token is used as a payment token in various dApps and services and is also traded on different markets.”

