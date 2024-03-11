NEXT (OTCMKTS:NXGPY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.30

Shares of NEXT plc (OTCMKTS:NXGPY – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.30 and last traded at $56.30, with a volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.70.

NEXT Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.90.

NEXT Company Profile

NEXT plc engages in the retail of clothing, beauty, footwear, and home products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through NEXT Retail; NEXT Online; NEXT Finance; Total Platform; Joules; Property Management; and International Retail, Sourcing, and other segments.

