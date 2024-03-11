NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Stock Price Down 17.1%

NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 17.1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$0.64 and last traded at C$0.68. Approximately 126,206 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 87,517 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.82.

NextSource Materials Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 5.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.34. The firm has a market cap of C$105.93 million, a P/E ratio of -16.40 and a beta of 2.19. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.88 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.18.

About NextSource Materials

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar. The company was formerly known as Energizer Resources Inc The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

