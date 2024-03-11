NFT Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 10th. NFT has a market capitalization of $683,556.13 and approximately $9.00 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NFT token can now be purchased for $0.0185 or 0.00000040 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, NFT has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00004084 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.43 or 0.00018032 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00026180 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001884 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,888.52 or 0.99916405 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00008756 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $109.19 or 0.00158376 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000072 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT is a token. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol.

Buying and Selling NFT

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01854295 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NFT using one of the exchanges listed above.

