NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Banque Pictet & Cie SA

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,379,575 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the quarter. NIKE makes up 3.8% of Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Banque Pictet & Cie SA owned 0.22% of NIKE worth $323,155,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in NIKE by 139,649.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 16,813,307 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,967,325,000 after purchasing an additional 16,801,276 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $1,345,203,000. Newport Trust Company LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter worth about $679,775,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in NIKE by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in NIKE by 6.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the period. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $101.68. 4,464,362 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,438,232. The stock has a market cap of $154.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $128.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $103.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $103.84. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on NIKE from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. HSBC lowered their price objective on NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $104.00 target price (down previously from $129.00) on shares of NIKE in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on NIKE from $120.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.24.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

About NIKE

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.