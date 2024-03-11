NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Auxier Asset Management

Auxier Asset Management cut its holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,440 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 440 shares during the period. Auxier Asset Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE NKE traded up $2.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $101.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,147,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,406,692. NIKE, Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $128.68. The company has a market cap of $154.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. NIKE’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. NIKE’s payout ratio is 43.27%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on NKE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of NIKE from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on NIKE from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Raymond James boosted their target price on NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of NIKE from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.24.

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

