NIO (NYSE:NIO) Shares Up 5.7%

Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $6.20 and last traded at $6.13. 14,069,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 58,253,520 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on NIO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of NIO from $8.30 to $5.90 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of NIO in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $7.50 to $5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $5.00 to $4.80 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NIO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.53.

Get NIO alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NIO

NIO Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.51 and a beta of 1.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.74.

NIO (NYSE:NIO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($2.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.39) by ($0.42). The business had revenue of $17.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. NIO had a negative return on equity of 110.72% and a negative net margin of 38.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nio Inc – will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NIO

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NIO by 30.8% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. Bfsg LLC bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of NIO during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. 42.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NIO Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NIO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.