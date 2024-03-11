NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) Stock Position Decreased by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG cut its stake in shares of NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,450,651 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 730,258 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG owned 4.46% of NiSource worth $455,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of NI. Veritable L.P. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 5.0% in the second quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 2.4% in the first quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 4.6% in the third quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NiSource by 41.4% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,698 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Stock Down 0.1 %

NI traded down $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $26.99. 1,373,856 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,357,556. The stock has a market cap of $12.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.49. NiSource Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.86 and a fifty-two week high of $28.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.03.

NiSource Increases Dividend

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). NiSource had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 10.10%. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NiSource Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This is a positive change from NiSource’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 2nd. NiSource’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.11%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on NI. StockNews.com raised NiSource from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 24th. Barclays lifted their price objective on NiSource from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd.

Insider Buying and Selling at NiSource

In other NiSource news, SVP Melanie B. Berman sold 11,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.66, for a total transaction of $297,019.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 23,720 shares in the company, valued at $632,375.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

About NiSource

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 859,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

