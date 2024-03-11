NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Purchased by Tudor Investment Corp Et Al

Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 223.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 205,640 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 142,135 shares during the quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al owned approximately 0.25% of NMI worth $5,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of NMI in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in NMI in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in NMI in the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in NMI by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of NMI by 160.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252 shares during the last quarter. 94.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NMI alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In other news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total transaction of $391,883.08. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,044,583.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NMI news, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 12,836 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $391,883.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 427,271 shares in the company, valued at $13,044,583.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bradley M. Shuster sold 171,418 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.11, for a total value of $5,161,395.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 426,963 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,855.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 391,050 shares of company stock valued at $11,733,034 in the last three months. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on NMIH. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NMI from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of NMI from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of NMI in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of NMI from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NMI has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on NMIH

NMI Stock Performance

NASDAQ:NMIH opened at $29.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.61 and a fifty-two week high of $32.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.72.

NMI (NASDAQ:NMIH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.06. NMI had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $151.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

NMI Profile

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.