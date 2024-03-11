Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 60.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 172,440 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 64,716 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Nucor were worth $26,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Nucor by 15,470.4% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 4,177 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the first quarter worth about $32,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the third quarter worth about $40,000. 77.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NUE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Nucor in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory J. Murphy sold 9,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.05, for a total transaction of $1,735,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,418 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,342,906.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Nucor Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSE NUE opened at $185.82 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a one year low of $129.79 and a one year high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $44.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a net margin of 13.03% and a return on equity of 21.42%. The business had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Nucor Co. will post 13.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 12.01%.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

See Also

