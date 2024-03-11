Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Receives $70.55 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have given a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $69.80.
NTR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James lowered shares of Nutrien from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.
Nutrien Stock Down 1.6 %
NTR stock opened at $52.90 on Monday. Nutrien has a 12-month low of $47.90 and a 12-month high of $81.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.08.
Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 4.33%. The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.02 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Nutrien will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Nutrien Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 83.79%.
About Nutrien
Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.
