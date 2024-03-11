Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Price Target Cut to $57.00 by Analysts at HSBC

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by HSBC from $63.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

NTR has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $75.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $88.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Raymond James cut shares of Nutrien from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Nutrien from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.80.

Nutrien Stock Down 1.6 %

NTR stock opened at $52.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $26.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $51.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.08. Nutrien has a 12 month low of $47.90 and a 12 month high of $81.90.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Nutrien will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is a positive change from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 841,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,620,000 after acquiring an additional 296,122 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $2,726,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth about $537,000. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

Featured Articles

