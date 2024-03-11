Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT) Declares $0.09 Dividend

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund (NYSE:NPCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, March 11th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0915 per share on Monday, April 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 10.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th.

Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund Trading Up 0.4 %

NYSE:NPCT traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $10.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,975. Nuveen Core Plus Impact Fund has a 52-week low of $8.58 and a 52-week high of $10.63.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 53,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.31 per share, with a total value of $552,842.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,032,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,268,013.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

