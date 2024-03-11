Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI) Price Target Cut to $27.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Nuvei (NASDAQ:NVEI – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Nuvei from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Nuvei from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Nuvei from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Nuvei from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Nuvei in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $33.24.

Get Nuvei alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on NVEI

Nuvei Price Performance

Nuvei Announces Dividend

Shares of NVEI opened at $23.30 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -388.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 2.64. Nuvei has a fifty-two week low of $13.32 and a fifty-two week high of $43.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average is $24.76 and its 200-day moving average is $20.75.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Nuvei’s payout ratio is -666.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nuvei

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Nuvei by 12.8% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,616,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,248,000 after purchasing an additional 865,984 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Nuvei by 102.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,269,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,679,400 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Nuvei by 12.4% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,812,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,091,000 after purchasing an additional 309,651 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Nuvei by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,282,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,943,000 after purchasing an additional 54,472 shares during the period. Finally, Sylebra Capital LLC lifted its position in Nuvei by 281.8% in the fourth quarter. Sylebra Capital LLC now owns 2,060,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520,721 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.19% of the company’s stock.

About Nuvei

(Get Free Report)

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. Its platform enables customers to pay and/or accept payments worldwide regardless of their location, device, or preferred payment method.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.