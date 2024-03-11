NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Receives $824.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the forty-one ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, thirty-seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $829.66.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $820.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on NVDA

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total value of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,722,660. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Studio Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVDA opened at $875.28 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $666.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $533.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. NVIDIA has a 1 year low of $222.97 and a 1 year high of $974.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Get Free Report

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.