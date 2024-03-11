NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Lowered by Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC

Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC trimmed its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 7.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,795 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 155 shares during the period. NVIDIA accounts for about 0.9% of Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Josh Arnold Investment Consultant LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth about $239,000. Allen Mooney & Barnes Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $252,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in NVIDIA by 693.9% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 465,198 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $202,357,000 after purchasing an additional 406,600 shares in the last quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. increased its position in NVIDIA by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Braun Stacey Associates Inc. now owns 138,251 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,138,000 after purchasing an additional 16,009 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Shipley& Co Ltd increased its position in NVIDIA by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 29,029 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,627,000 after purchasing an additional 1,649 shares in the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVDA. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVDA stock traded down $6.78 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $868.50. The company had a trading volume of 41,564,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,370,035. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 trillion, a P/E ratio of 73.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $222.97 and a one year high of $974.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $666.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $533.18.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

