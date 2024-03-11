Oasys (OAS) 24-Hour Volume Hits $5.12 Million

Oasys (OAS) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Oasys has a total market cap of $233.33 million and $5.12 million worth of Oasys was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Oasys has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar. One Oasys token can currently be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000165 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Oasys

Oasys’ genesis date was October 17th, 2022. Oasys’ total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,965,093,352 tokens. The official website for Oasys is www.oasys.games. Oasys’ official message board is medium.com/@oasys. Oasys’ official Twitter account is @oasys_games.

Buying and Selling Oasys

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasys (OAS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022. Oasys has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 1,965,093,352 in circulation. The last known price of Oasys is 0.12433864 USD and is down -1.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 35 active market(s) with $5,526,386.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.oasys.games/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasys directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasys should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasys using one of the exchanges listed above.

