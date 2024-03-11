Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Cuts Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 0.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 52,596 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,659 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.2% in the third quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Finally, Dentgroup LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 33,666 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,320,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period.

VWO stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $41.89. The company had a trading volume of 4,453,227 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,632,883. The firm has a market cap of $74.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.09.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

