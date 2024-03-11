Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Cuts Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 1.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,062,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 682,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,224 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 24,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,715,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 801,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,244,000 after purchasing an additional 103,829 shares during the last quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 251.2% during the 3rd quarter. Scarborough Advisors LLC now owns 104,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,385,000 after purchasing an additional 74,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock traded down $1.45 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $337.98. 550,363 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,026,135. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $325.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $301.02. Vanguard Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $224.00 and a twelve month high of $346.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.