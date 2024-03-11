Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $3.47 Million Stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Free Report) by 463.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 108,884 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,575 shares during the period. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $3,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspan Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 377.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 30,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 23,880 shares during the last quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 389.2% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 329,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,490,000 after buying an additional 262,283 shares during the last quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 399.5% in the 3rd quarter. ZRC Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 410.9% in the 3rd quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 60,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,000 after buying an additional 48,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 12,703 shares during the last quarter.

PRF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $37.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 186,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,671. The stock has a market cap of $6.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.88. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $29.64 and a twelve month high of $37.55.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (PRF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1000 index. The fund tracks an index of 1,000 of the largest US companies that are selected and weighted using fundamental metrics. PRF was launched on Dec 19, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

