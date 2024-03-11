Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Has $7.50 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,165 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for 5.7% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IJR. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 78,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,484,000 after purchasing an additional 6,036 shares during the last quarter. United Bank grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 27,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,686,000 after purchasing an additional 21,177 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 4.8% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 24,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.7% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 8,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,455 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IJR traded down $0.68 on Monday, hitting $107.33. The company had a trading volume of 1,750,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,699,753. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $105.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.98. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.32 and a 12-month high of $110.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

About iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

