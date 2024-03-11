Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Invests $328,000 in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $328,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. McCarthy Grittinger Financial Group LLC now owns 200,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,063,000 after acquiring an additional 4,738 shares during the last quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 39.8% in the 3rd quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 18,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,150 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 67,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 2,479 shares in the last quarter. Guidance Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $526,000. Finally, Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 109,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

BSV traded down $0.05 on Monday, hitting $76.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,223,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,872,206. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $76.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.00. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.61 and a 12-month high of $77.32.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

