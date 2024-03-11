Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Makes New $4.98 Million Investment in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC purchased a new position in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (BATS:FLOT – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 97,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,977,000. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF accounts for about 3.8% of Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC owned about 0.07% of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FLOT. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 17,845.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 13,189,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,606,000 after purchasing an additional 13,115,742 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 13.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,322,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,989,000 after acquiring an additional 869,248 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 3.7% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,717,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,945,000 after acquiring an additional 131,995 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 24.0% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,674,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,995,000 after acquiring an additional 712,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF by 5.3% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,120,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,779,000 after acquiring an additional 156,029 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.88. The company had a trading volume of 685,806 shares. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.76. iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.76 and a 12 month high of $51.10.

The iShares Floating Rate Bond ETF (FLOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of USD-denominated, investment-grade floating rate notes with maturities of 0-5 years. FLOT was launched on Jun 14, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

