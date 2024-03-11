Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC Sells 958 Shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT)

Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Camtek Ltd. (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 958 shares during the period. Obsidian Personal Planning Solutions LLC’s holdings in Camtek were worth $413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CAMT. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Camtek in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in Camtek by 116.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,032 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in Camtek in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CAMT traded down $2.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $74.54. 712,398 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,464. The company has a quick ratio of 4.77, a current ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Camtek Ltd. has a 12 month low of $24.81 and a 12 month high of $89.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.31.

Camtek ( NASDAQ:CAMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.04. Camtek had a return on equity of 18.92% and a net margin of 24.93%. The business had revenue of $88.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Camtek Ltd. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on CAMT. Barclays raised their price objective on Camtek from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Camtek from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. StockNews.com raised Camtek from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price (up previously from $94.00) on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.14.

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for the advanced interconnect packaging, memory, complementary metal oxide semiconductor image sensors, micro-electro mechanical systems, radio frequency, and other segments of the semiconductor industry.

