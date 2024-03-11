Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Rating Reiterated by JMP Securities

JMP Securities reiterated their market outperform rating on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a $66.00 price target on the stock.

ODD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $57.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Oddity Tech from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $52.86.

Shares of ODD opened at $44.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 44.00. Oddity Tech has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $56.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Oddity Tech in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Oddity Tech by 4,139.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares in the last quarter.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

