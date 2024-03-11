OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Thursday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet cut OGE Energy from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on OGE Energy from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut OGE Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, OGE Energy currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.60.

OGE stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.16. OGE Energy has a fifty-two week low of $31.25 and a fifty-two week high of $39.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The utilities provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $566.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.67 million. OGE Energy had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 15.59%. The business’s revenue was down 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. Analysts expect that OGE Energy will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, April 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 5th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.94%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.68%.

In other OGE Energy news, VP Cristina F. Mcquistion sold 4,187 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.92, for a total transaction of $142,023.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,926 shares in the company, valued at $879,409.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 178.1% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Voisard Asset Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of OGE Energy in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. 66.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

