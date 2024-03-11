OLD National Bancorp IN Cuts Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

OLD National Bancorp IN lessened its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VOT. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 12,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after buying an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 13.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 64,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,591,000 after purchasing an additional 7,578 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 17.1% in the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Hawaii grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Hawaii now owns 3,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

VOT stock opened at $231.43 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.10. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $179.43 and a 1 year high of $234.71.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

