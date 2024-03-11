OLD National Bancorp IN Grows Stock Holdings in United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 140,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in United Airlines were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of UAL. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its position in United Airlines by 707.8% during the 3rd quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 622 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 101.8% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 642 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in United Airlines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.37% of the company’s stock.

Get United Airlines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UAL has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Evercore ISI raised shares of United Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $58.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Susquehanna raised shares of United Airlines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of United Airlines from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of United Airlines from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.21.

United Airlines Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of UAL stock opened at $42.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.70. The stock has a market cap of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.49, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. United Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.68 and a twelve month high of $58.23.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.55 billion. United Airlines had a net margin of 4.87% and a return on equity of 41.01%. The company’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About United Airlines

(Free Report)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UAL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.