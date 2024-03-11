OLD National Bancorp IN Has $3.82 Million Stock Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

OLD National Bancorp IN decreased its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 124,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,687 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in CSX were worth $3,820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 228.4% in the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 995 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CSX by 897.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of CSX in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Get CSX alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSX. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of CSX from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.24.

CSX Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CSX opened at $38.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.18. CSX Co. has a twelve month low of $27.60 and a twelve month high of $40.12. The stock has a market cap of $74.62 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. CSX had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 25.35%. The firm had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a boost from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.09%.

About CSX

(Free Report)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.