OLD National Bancorp IN Has $7.39 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $7,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.5% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 881,729 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,819,000 after purchasing an additional 53,864 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 14.8% during the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in Microchip Technology by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 94,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,503 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1,309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. 90.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $88.87 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $68.75 and a fifty-two week high of $94.30. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.45. The company has a market cap of $48.03 billion, a PE ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.65.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.04. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 27.59% and a return on equity of 45.59%. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.06%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $31,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,276. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MCHP shares. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.33.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MCHP

About Microchip Technology

(Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.