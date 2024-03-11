OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

OLD National Bancorp IN trimmed its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,598 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $3,585,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Coca-Cola by 11.8% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 21,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,754,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,218,000 after acquiring an additional 201,156 shares in the last quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth about $474,000. Chesapeake Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management now owns 21,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 2,201.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 362,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,278,000 after acquiring an additional 346,494 shares in the last quarter. 68.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Coca-Cola news, CEO James Quincey sold 247,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.94, for a total value of $15,063,636.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 442,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,968,753.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Bruno Pietracci sold 18,551 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.41, for a total transaction of $1,102,114.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 410,067 shares of company stock valued at $24,738,925. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Stock Performance

NYSE:KO opened at $59.88 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $258.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.06, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.23. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $51.55 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $10.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.68 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.42% and a return on equity of 42.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Coca-Cola Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.24%. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.19%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.