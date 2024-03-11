OLD National Bancorp IN Purchases 2,618 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

OLD National Bancorp IN grew its position in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 302,198 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,618 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $8,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meitav Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of Coterra Energy by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 1,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of Coterra Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Coterra Energy Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:CTRA opened at $26.15 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average is $26.40. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.32, a P/E/G ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Coterra Energy Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from Coterra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.21%. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.38%.

In related news, VP Michael D. Deshazer sold 14,000 shares of Coterra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $364,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares in the company, valued at $2,449,327.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CTRA shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Coterra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.43.

Coterra Energy Company Profile

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company primarily focuses on the Marcellus Shale with approximately 183,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania.

