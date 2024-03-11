OLD National Bancorp IN Trims Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,806 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 9,743 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $5,347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 69.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,709,428 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,455,174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,332,827 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth $751,276,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 12.4% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,380,002 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,119,116,000 after buying an additional 482,857 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,430,299 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $804,199,000 after buying an additional 86,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 2.3% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,662,820 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $389,832,000 after buying an additional 36,859 shares during the last quarter. 85.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Palo Alto Networks

In other Palo Alto Networks news, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total transaction of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 198,105 shares in the company, valued at $67,955,958.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dipak Golechha sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.04, for a total value of $762,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 74,171 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,625,121.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,653 shares of company stock worth $27,810,132. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shares of NASDAQ:PANW opened at $283.44 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $324.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $282.25. The stock has a market cap of $91.58 billion, a PE ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.21. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $176.30 and a one year high of $380.84.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James downgraded Palo Alto Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $272.00 to $326.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $274.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $313.89.

View Our Latest Analysis on Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.