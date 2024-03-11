Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OPOF opened at $16.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.57 and its 200-day moving average is $17.28. The company has a market capitalization of $83.16 million, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. Old Point Financial has a 52 week low of $14.00 and a 52 week high of $28.71.

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.35 million for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 7.61%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. Old Point Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 286,457 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 85,718 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 183,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 306.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,992 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 28,642 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 36,564 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,184 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Old Point Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 32,319 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.51% of the company’s stock.

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. The company offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

