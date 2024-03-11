Ole G. Rosgaard Purchases 4,705 Shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF) Stock

Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) CEO Ole G. Rosgaard acquired 4,705 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $67.00 per share, with a total value of $315,235.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,705 shares in the company, valued at $315,235. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Greif Stock Performance

GEF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $64.74. 245,325 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 146,373. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.63. Greif, Inc. has a one year low of $57.38 and a one year high of $76.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $1.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. Greif had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 18.65%. The business’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 3.67 EPS for the current year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Greif

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 18th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 15th. Greif’s dividend payout ratio is 35.99%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Greif by 4.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,445 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of Greif by 338.1% during the third quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 20,733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Greif in the third quarter valued at approximately $342,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 6.4% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 402,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,883,000 after buying an additional 24,230 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Greif by 58.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 2,851 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised Greif from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Greif from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 price objective on shares of Greif in a research report on Thursday, December 7th.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production and sale of industrial packaging products and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial Packaging; Paper Packaging & Services; and Land Management segments. The Global Industrial Packaging segment produces and sells industrial packaging products, including steel, fiber, and plastic drums; rigid and flexible intermediate bulk containers; closure systems for industrial packaging products; transit protection products; water bottles, and remanufactured and reconditioned industrial containers; and various services, such as container life cycle management, filling, logistics, warehousing, and other packaging services to chemicals, paints and pigments, food and beverage, petroleum, industrial coatings, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, mineral product, and other industries.

