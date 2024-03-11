Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) Shares Sold by Connors Investor Services Inc.

Connors Investor Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,349 shares during the quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. owned 0.07% of Omnicell worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Omnicell by 561.4% during the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 92.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicell by 180.8% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 65.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicell during the 3rd quarter worth about $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OMCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omnicell in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Omnicell from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Omnicell from $28.00 to $26.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omnicell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.20.

Omnicell Price Performance

Shares of OMCL stock remained flat at $28.55 during mid-day trading on Monday. 226,070 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 583,034. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a current ratio of 2.52. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $77.14.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $258.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.00 million. Omnicell had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 1.78%. As a group, analysts expect that Omnicell, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Omnicell

(Free Report)

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.