Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, March 11th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be given a dividend of 0.40 per share by the enterprise software provider on Wednesday, April 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%.

Oracle has raised its dividend payment by an average of 16.6% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Oracle has a dividend payout ratio of 22.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Oracle to earn $5.03 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.8%.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of Oracle stock traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $114.13. 15,005,303 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,895,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.84, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Oracle has a 1 year low of $82.04 and a 1 year high of $127.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 703.26% and a net margin of 19.64%. Oracle’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Edward Jones raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Oracle from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Oracle from $130.00 to $126.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Erste Group Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 42.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oracle

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Garner Asset Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 30.5% in the 2nd quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 428 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle in the 2nd quarter worth $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

