Orchid Price Up 6.5% This Week (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 11th. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for about $0.16 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges. Orchid has a market cap of $158.96 million and approximately $14.97 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Orchid has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.06 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.36 or 0.00017156 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.41 or 0.00025542 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001731 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,073.30 or 1.00005237 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000056 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 25.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.90 or 0.00188568 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.50 or 0.00009023 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000053 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation.

