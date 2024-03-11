Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Trading Up 11.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.60. Origin Agritech has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $7.47.

Get Origin Agritech alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 7,003 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth $177,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Origin Agritech in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Origin Agritech by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Company Profile

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. Its products include corn, soyabean, canola, and rice seeds. The company is also involved in the development, production, and distribution of hybrid crop seeds, as well as develops hybrid seed technology.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Origin Agritech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Origin Agritech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.